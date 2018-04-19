Hampton police arrest 31-year-old on weapons charges

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton arrested Tracy Tremaine Nixon, 31, as an alleged suspect in connection with a weapons law violation that happened on April 12.

According to officials, police responded to the 1800 block of Meherns Court because of a shots fired complaint, finding multiple spent shell casings on-scene.

Police obtained a search warrant for Nixon’s home in the 1800 block of Nickerson Boulevard during their investigation, and found a firearm, cocaine and marijuana as a result of their search.

Nixon has been charged with one count of Brandishing a Firearm, one count of Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and one count of Discharging a Weapon Within 1000 feet of a School.

The investigation into the illegal narcotics is still ongoing.