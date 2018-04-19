COVA Magazine talks Battle of the Burger on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Local restaurants bring on the beef (and the beets too) at the tastiest, juiciest bout between two buns.  Lisa from Coastal Virginia Magazine tells us all about some of the competitors in the Battle of the Burgers and the key components that make up a luscious burger. Read more at coastalvirginiamag.com.