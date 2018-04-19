Chesapeake engineering, technical services business expanding, adding 15 new jobs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake engineering and technical services operation is investing $100,000 and expanding its IT and cybersecurity operation in the city, adding 15 new jobs, thanks to increased demand from the U.S. Navy.

MI Technical Solutions, Inc. (MITS) was established in 2004 as a Woman-Owned Small Business headquartered in Chesapeake. The company offers program management and computer engineering services – from high-level strategic planning to detailed process development, software development and installation, and operation. MITS personnel support every facet of clients’ needs for engineering, technology, documentation, maintenance, troubleshooting, and improving current applications with a concentration on the software life cycle maintenance, security, and analysis activities.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the expansion on Thursday.

“Businesses are flourishing in Hampton Roads, thanks to the region’s strong military presence and many institutions of higher education that ensure a skilled, robust technology talent pipeline,” said Governor Northam. “Our robust veteran workforce is one of our strongest assets, and is a key contributor to the Commonwealth’s economy and to the success of companies like MI Technical Solutions. We look forward to MITS’ continued growth in the City of Chesapeake.”

“When our family founded MITS after 28 years of service in the U.S. Navy, Virginia had been home for well over a decade,” said Michael Ihrig, CEO, MI Technical Solutions. “Chesapeake is where my family and I developed roots, and naturally was our first choice to establish our family-owned business. This fact, coupled with being in close proximity to many military installations in the Hampton Roads area, made Chesapeake the ideal fit for MITS’s headquarters. MITS has hired numerous local military veterans, including many Navy nuclear trained personnel. We look forward to hiring similar types of individuals in the next few years as we continue to grow and expand.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support MI Technical Solutions’ job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities.

“When innovative companies such as MI Technical Solutions choose to locate in Chesapeake, it is a witness to the city’s flourishing technology sector and business friendly climate,” said City of Chesapeake Mayor Rick West. “Chesapeake continues to build on its strong drive in attracting worldwide companies. We take great pride in knowing that the world’s largest naval base is so close to home. We welcome families, especially military families and personnel, to our City. The level of diverse, highly trained labor force brings a greater impact. MI Technical Solutions’ investment speaks to our reputation as a leading destination for jobs in our City. Thank you for choosing Chesapeake to grow your business.”