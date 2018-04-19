Billie Jean and Big Red join us from the Virginia Zoo on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va - The big brothers of the parrot family, with colorful feathers and long tails, macaws Billie Jean and Big Red join us from the Virginia Zoo (virginiazoo.org). And we get details on the Party for the Planet Sunday, April 22nd to celebrate Earth Day.