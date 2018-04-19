HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Pet owners love their cats, but they don’t always love some of those seemingly strange behaviors—like hiding, destroying furniture and making the house their litter box. Dr. Andy Roark talks to us about how we can help our pets de-stress.
Advice for de-stressing our pets on Coast Live
