2018 NFL on CBS schedule highlighted by Super Bowl LIII

NEW YORK – CBS Sports’ 2018 NFL ON CBS schedule is highlighted by its exclusive coverage of Super Bowl LIII, from Atlanta on February 3, 2019, marking the 20th time the Network has broadcast the Super Bowl, the most of any network.

CBS’s Super Bowl campaign begins LIVE on News 3 Sunday, Sept. 9 and is highlighted by a strong broadcast schedule featuring New England, Dallas and Pittsburgh anchoring games being played in the NFL’s highest-rated and most-watched window each week, the 4:25 PM, ET national game. A rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game, New England-Jacksonville, will be featured in CBS’s first national window in Week 2.

The NFL ON CBS schedule also includes more NFC games than ever before, including four cross-flex games during the Network’s nine doubleheader windows, as well as the annual Thanksgiving Day broadcast featuring theChicago Bears at Detroit Lions.

In addition, the CBS schedule features 10 appearances by AFC powerhouses New England, Pittsburgh and Denver, and nine appearances by Oakland.

NFL ON CBS NATIONAL GAME HIGHLIGHTS AIRING ON NEWS 3 :

New England at Jacksonville – Sunday, Sept. 16 – 4:25 PM, ET

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants – Sunday, Sept. 30 – 4:25 PM, ET

Jacksonville at Dallas – Sunday, Oct. 14 – 4:25 PM, ET

Dallas at Washington – Sunday, Oct. 21 – 4:25 PM, ET

Seattle at L.A. Rams– Sunday, Nov. 11 – 4:25 PM, ET

Pittsburgh at Denver – Sunday, Nov. 25 – 4:25 PM, ET

New England at Pittsburgh – Sunday, Dec. 16 – 4:25 PM, ET

Pittsburgh at New Orleans – Sunday, Dec. 23 – 4:25 PM, ET

The regular-season schedule is followed by a full post-season slate including an AFC Wild Card playoff game on January 5 or 6, 2019, a divisional playoff game on January 12 or 13, the AFC Championship Game on January 20 and Super Bowl LIII.

Led by Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson as the NFL ON CBS’s lead announce team, this year marks CBS Television Network’s 59th year of coverage of the NFL by broadcasting more than 100 games during its 17weeks of the regular-season, the AFC playoffs and Super Bowl LIII.