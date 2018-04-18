× Virginia Beach students “Rock the Bald” to conquer childhood cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – This Friday, students and teachers at Princess Anne Middle School are having a “St. Baldrick’s Bash” to raise money for childhood cancer research.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government.

Since April 9th, the school has been fundraising and are hoping to hit a $10,000 goal. They’ve been collecting coins and started a friendly competition between the classes to see who can raise the most money.

One of their classmates, Abby, is a two-time cancer survivor and was a St. Baldrick’s ambassador last year.

The big bash is after school Friday, April 20th, where 23 students and teachers will be shaving their heads.

To help thousands of infants, children, teens and young adults fighting childhood cancer and to donate to the Princess Anne Middle School “St. Baldrick’s Bash” click here.