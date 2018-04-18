× Virginia Beach officials to discuss College Beach Weekend safety Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – College Beach Weekend is next weekend and the City of Virginia Beach is meeting with residents to discuss how they’re preparing.

Wednesday night, they’re holding a community forum at the Virginia Beach Convention Center detailing their safety and traffic plans.

“Have a great time, enjoy yourselves, but respect our beach.”

That’s Deputy City Manager Steve Cover’s message to the thousands planning to flock to the oceanfront at the end of the month.

The public is encouraged to come out and learn about how the city is preparing and voice their concerns.

This is the second of two informational forums.

Last year, thousands signed a petition calling for an end to College Beach Weekend after four people at the Oceanfront were injured from a shooting – the most recent violence in the historically troubled event.

However, it’s not a city-sanctioned event, so Cover said they can’t control who shows up.

College Beach Weekend is set for April 27th – 29th.

Wednesday’s forum is set to begin at 7 p.m.