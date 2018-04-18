Two injured, one dead in Chesapeake home invasion

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating a home invasion that happened in the Homecrest Mobile Home Community on April 9, according to Chesapeake Police Department Detective Weir.

Officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 1900 block of Peartree Street, Weir said. Police conducted an investigation of the mobile home.

Three people were injured during the incident. Two people refused medical treatment and one person was taken to Chesapeake General Hospital, where he died several hours later from his injuries.

CPD says they’re in the early stages of investigating the incident. There is no additional information at this time.