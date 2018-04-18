Two arrested in connection to illegal drug distribution out of Hampton hotel

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested two people Wednesday in connection to an illegal drug distribution investigation.

On Tuesday, April 17, police responded to a call of a drug complaint at the Country Inn and Suites hotel in the 1500 block of Hardy Cash Drive. Two separate rooms were identified and search warrants were composed to give officers access to the rooms.

Officers found various illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia in each room and seized 49 pounds of marijuana, multiple LSD blotter tabs, multiple ounces of cocaine, two bags of MDMA, documents, digital scales and multiple cell phones.

31-year-old Zhao Xudong and 33-year-old Guandi Kylin Zhu, both of Flushing, New York, have both been charged with one count of Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of LSD with the Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of MDMA with the Intent to Distribute, one count of Transportation into the Commonwealth of Virginia with five pounds or more of Marijuana/one ounce of Cocaine and one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine/Marijuana.

