One injured in Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Virginia Beach Fire Department along with mutual aid from Norfolk Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 5500 block of Whirlaway Road late Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received the call just before 10:30 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene and was able to have the fire under control within 12 minutes. Thirty minutes later, the fire was marked out.

Officials say one person was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is not known.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

