Newport News man sentenced for gun and drug trafficking crimes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 23-year-old Newport News man will be spending 13 years in prison for his part in trafficking drugs and stealing 52 firearms.
According to court documents, Xavier Justice Lee Greenauer-Mattox was part of a robbery crew that took 52 guns from Hunter’s Heaven Gun Store on February 12, 2017. Approximately nine days later, law enforcement arrested four defendants, including Greenauer-Mattox, who drove off in a car travelling over 100 miles per hour with co-defendant Philip Thomas Evans.
Law enforcement have recovered 18 of the stolen guns to date. They’re still looking into the whereabouts of the other guns.
Name, city, age, charges and court case result of all four arrested in the incident:
- Xavier Justice Lee Greenauer-Mattox – From: Newport News – 23 – Pleaded guilty to: Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine; Possession of a Stolen Firearm; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime – 13 years in prison
- Angel Lewis Bruno – From: Newport News -19 – Pleaded guilty to: Possession of a Stolen Firearm; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime – Received 8 years in prison.
- Philip Thomas Evans – From: Yorktown – 23 – Pleaded guilty to: Possession of a Stolen Firearm; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime – Sentencing scheduled for April 30
- Alissha Shalee Faulks – From” Newport News – 28 – Pleaded guilty to: Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine; Possession of a Stolen Firearm – Received 3 years’ probation