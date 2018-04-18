Newport News man sentenced for gun and drug trafficking crimes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 23-year-old Newport News man will be spending 13 years in prison for his part in trafficking drugs and stealing 52 firearms.

According to court documents, Xavier Justice Lee Greenauer-Mattox was part of a robbery crew that took 52 guns from Hunter’s Heaven Gun Store on February 12, 2017. Approximately nine days later, law enforcement arrested four defendants, including Greenauer-Mattox, who drove off in a car travelling over 100 miles per hour with co-defendant Philip Thomas Evans.

Law enforcement have recovered 18 of the stolen guns to date. They’re still looking into the whereabouts of the other guns.

Name, city, age, charges and court case result of all four arrested in the incident: