Norfolk city dump truck collides with HRT bus; several people injured

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk city dump truck collided with a Hampton Roads Transit bus Tuesday leaving multiple people injured.

Norfolk Police say the crash occurred at 26th Street and Waverly Way.

Hampton Roads Transit spokesman Tom Holden tells News 3 the bus was at the intersection and had just completed a board. The bus driver was waiting for a passenger to sit down when the dump truck hit the back of the bus. The dump truck continued along the left side of the bus, hitting the front bumper and causing the bus’ windshield to break. The dump truck then drove onto the sidewalk, crashed through a brick monument at a church and finally came to a rest after crashing through the church’s fence.

Approximately 10 to 16 people were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Norfolk Police say 10 people were transported, while HRT says eight people were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is known at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.

