× First Warning Forecast: A milder start to the day, highs in the low 70s

Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s tonight, so it will be milder than what folks woke up to this morning.

A cold front will move across the region Thursday morning. There isn’t a whole lot of moisture associated with the front, so we’re just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be windy with winds starting out of the southwest and then switching to the west and northwest which will bring in some cooler air.

A big drop in temperatures for Friday. Expect highs in the mid and upper 50s, under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Another cool, but dry day on Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s. A few communities could see the 60 degree mark. The below normal temperatures will continue into Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

A bit milder to start the work week with highs in the lower 60s. We’re tracking our next chance of rain on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s. Another chance to see some showers on Wednesday, with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

