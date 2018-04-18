Deep Creek Bridge to close briefly Thursday morning for repairs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Deep Creek Bridge will close to vehicle traffic for two 15-minute intervals on Thursday, April 19 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. for repairs.

Contractors are working to replace a portion of the bridge deck grid that was damaged over the weekend.

Structural engineers from the United States Army Corps of Engineers inspected the bridge and determined that it is safe for vehicle traffic in the meantime.

Motorists should plan for potential lengthy delays during the construction time and consider taking an alternate route.