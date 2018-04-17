Virginia mom finishes Boston Marathon eight months after beating cancer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico County mother of two finished the Boston Marathon Monday, less than one year after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

On Monday, Claire Sander finished the Boston Marathon with a time of 3:42, just shy of her personal best, CBS 6 reported.

“I was on pace to set a personal best, but the wind was a bit much. I was shaking and couldn’t believe the rain but somehow it was a perfect day,” said Sander.

While this wasn’t Sander’s first time competing in the annual race, it was her first time since undergoing a double mastectomy eight months ago.

Last May, doctors diagnosed Sanders with breast cancer.

After beating cancer, Sander vowed to go back and compete in the Boston Marathon again.

The avid-runner has quite the history as a long-distance runner. She was crowned the Massachusetts State Champion while in high school.