Virginia Beach man arrested on child porn charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been arrested and is accused of possessing and distributing child porn.

Karl Swoveland was arrested last week at his Virginia Beach home. Federal investigators say they had been tracking peer-to-peer networks and traced child porn to Swoveland’s house.

Investigators took out a search warrant at his home and searched a desktop in the 59 year old’s bedroom, court documents say. The search of the computer “contained titles indicative of child pornography.” Investigators told Swoveland they were there for “internet activity” and they asked him to rank his computer expertise on a scale of one to ten. Court documents say Swoveland then told them he no longer wished to speak with them.

Still, investigators say Swoveland continued to talk with him and after interviews with other family members he “asked me if we had what we needed on his computer.” In addition, court documents say Swoveland admitted to family members that he had been downloading child porn and apologized to his family.

Swoveland is due in court on Tuesday afternoon.