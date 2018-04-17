× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Chilly today, warmer tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler today, warmer tomorrow… Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with slim rain chances. Highs will struggle to reach 60 this afternoon. It will feel a bit cooler with the wind, west winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.

Expect a few clouds tonight with lows returning to the low to mid 40s. Winds will gradually relax tonight.

70s will return for midweek. Highs will warm into the low 70s for Wednesday and Thursday, a bit above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a few extra clouds on Thursday as a cold front moves in. Rain chances will be low with the frontal passage but it will bring in cooler air again.

Highs will drop back into the low 60s and upper 50s for Friday and the weekend.

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Cool, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: W 10-20G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 17th

2000 F1 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

