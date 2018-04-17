Takeover Tuesday: News 3’s favorite healthy meals!

The News 3 team loves to eat, but it’s important to keep the meals healthy! This week for our Instagram Takeover Tuesday, we’re sharing some of our favorite healthy meals!

If you haven’t already, follow us on Instagram! We share lots of interesting stuff every day and each week we have a themed Takeover Tuesday!

Kristen Crowley made this lamb dish in just 15 minutes! It has lamb, zucchini and butternut squash noodles, portobello mushrooms, olive oil and seasonings!

Blaine Stewart shared this meal he made recently as part of the Whole 30 plan! It has grilled tiger shrimp over sweet peppers, cauliflower rice and broccoli.

Les Smith shared this homemade chicken salad from his wife! She adds herb roasted chicken, mayo, sour cream, chopped pecans, chopped grapes and chopped celery, all over a bed of fresh lettuce!

Check back throughout the day for more additions!