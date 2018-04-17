Some Bollywood fun as we prepare for Taste of India on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va - Taste of India is one of the largest Asian Indian Festivals in Virginia and it's happening April 21st in Norfolk.
Taste of India
Saturday, April 21
11am - 9pm
Ted Constant Center, ODU, Norfolk
FREE ADMISSION AND PARKING
Schedule:
1:30 PM Yoga Demonstration
2:30 pm College Dance Competition
4:30 PM Nine Expressions of Life
6:30 PM Bollywood Zumba
www.TASTEOFINDIAHR.org