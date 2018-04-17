Some Bollywood fun as we prepare for Taste of India on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - Taste of India is one of the largest Asian Indian Festivals in Virginia and it's happening April 21st in Norfolk.

We welcome local organizers and dancers to get us ready for the big day with a look at the style and flair of India on Coast Live.

Taste of India

Saturday, April 21

11am - 9pm

Ted Constant Center, ODU, Norfolk

FREE ADMISSION AND PARKING

Schedule:

1:30 PM Yoga Demonstration

2:30 pm College Dance Competition

4:30 PM Nine Expressions of Life

6:30 PM Bollywood Zumba

www.TASTEOFINDIAHR.org