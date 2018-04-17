ODU product Rashaad Coward to change positions for NFL’s Chicago Bears

CHICAGO, Ill. – His college coach saw what the Chicago Bears see now.

Rashaad Coward, the former Old Dominion defensive tackle, is moving to offensive line.

“Rashaad is a guy who is in a unique position where some of our coaches, on both sides really, saw him with the ability to play offense,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday. “So where he was at on the depth chart on defense we said, ‘you know what? Let’s take a look and see what he can do on offense.’ And what better time than now to get him with coach Harry [Hiestand] at the start here of Phase One into Phase 2 and OTAs and see what he can do.”

Last spring, ODU head football coach Bobby Wilder told News 3 Coward, a second-team All-Conference USA selection on defense, “could’ve potentially been a four year starter for us at left tackle on offense.”

“I told them I’ll do what’s best for the team,” Coward told News 3 about his position change. “Anything to help us win.”

Last season, his rookie campaign, Coward was active for one regular season game (December 10th at Bengals) for the Bears and did not register a tackle. He signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent last April.