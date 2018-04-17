Ocean Lakes High School student arrested for assaulting school resource officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A student at Ocean Lakes High School was charged with assaulting a school resource officer (SRO) Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

Because SROs are sworn officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department, the school district was not able to provide any specifics on the charges against the student.

School officials sent families the following message after the incident:

Good afternoon, this is Ocean Lakes Assistant Principal Darcy Parker. I want to make you aware that earlier this afternoon a student was arrested for assaulting a police officer. The incident took place in one of the main hallways so it’s possible your child may have seen the altercation. Administrators and the School Resource Officer were handling a student discipline matter, when the student became physically aggressive and assaulted the officer. Consequently, he was immediately detained and charged by police. We are making you aware of this case because of the presence of police on campus and to reassure you that this was an isolated incident that was quickly resolved. Thank you for your continued support of Ocean Lakes High School.

