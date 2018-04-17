Norfolk City Jail tip led to arrest of Hampton triple shooting suspect

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office says a tip from inside the Norfolk City Jail led to the arrest of a suspect in a triple shooting that left one person dead in Hampton.

After the shooting on March 25, detectives had information that a gang member named “Messiah” was involved but they didn’t know his real name or whereabouts.

Detectives turned to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office’s Security Threat Unit (STU) which gathers intelligence on criminals and gang members in jail.

The STU told detectives that a former inmate went by the name “Messiah” and is a high-ranking gangster disciple from Chicago. That man was 31-year-old Donte Denille Hampton.

Investigators were able to positively identify Hampton and U.S. Marshals were able to track him down and bring him into custody.

“In the law enforcement community, we are all one team, working together to get the most dangerous criminals off the streets,” Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron said. “While the public might not see it, our deputies inside the jail are working just as hard as officers on the streets to fight and investigate crime, whether it be gathering intelligence or helping to offer programs to help inmates rise above.”

Hampton and two other men have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting.

Hampton was charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of attempted malicious wounding, one count of shooting within an occupied dwelling, one count of discharging a firearm in a public place, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

