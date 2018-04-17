Multi-shelter dog adoption event ‘Poochella’ returns to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Several shelters in Hampton Roads and surrounding areas and coming together for a huge dog adoption event.

Poochella 2018 promises a “tail-wagging good time” with dozens of dogs looking for their forever homes.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PETA’s Bea Arthur Community Dog Park and Playground.

Fruitive and My Vegan Sweet Tooth will be there with treats for humans.

Participating shelters include:

  • Chesapeake Animal Services
  • Chesapeake Humane Society
  • Isle of Wight Animal Shelter
  • Norfolk Animal Care Center
  • Norfolk SPCA
  • Partners Among Cats and Canines
  • Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter
  • PETA
  • Portsmouth Humane Society
  • Virginia Beach SPCA