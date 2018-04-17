Multi-shelter dog adoption event ‘Poochella’ returns to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Several shelters in Hampton Roads and surrounding areas and coming together for a huge dog adoption event.
Poochella 2018 promises a “tail-wagging good time” with dozens of dogs looking for their forever homes.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PETA’s Bea Arthur Community Dog Park and Playground.
Fruitive and My Vegan Sweet Tooth will be there with treats for humans.
Participating shelters include:
- Chesapeake Animal Services
- Chesapeake Humane Society
- Isle of Wight Animal Shelter
- Norfolk Animal Care Center
- Norfolk SPCA
- Partners Among Cats and Canines
- Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter
- PETA
- Portsmouth Humane Society
- Virginia Beach SPCA
36.853901 -76.299427