Multi-shelter dog adoption event ‘Poochella’ returns to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Several shelters in Hampton Roads and surrounding areas and coming together for a huge dog adoption event.

Poochella 2018 promises a “tail-wagging good time” with dozens of dogs looking for their forever homes.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PETA’s Bea Arthur Community Dog Park and Playground.

Fruitive and My Vegan Sweet Tooth will be there with treats for humans.

Participating shelters include:

Chesapeake Animal Services

Chesapeake Humane Society

Isle of Wight Animal Shelter

Norfolk Animal Care Center

Norfolk SPCA

Partners Among Cats and Canines

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

PETA

Portsmouth Humane Society

Virginia Beach SPCA