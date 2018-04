Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Just taking a dog for a pleasant walk can be a big challenge for some pet owners. Dogs pull or chase or get distracted.

The folks from the Virginia Beach SPCA (vbspca.com) give us some easy tips to help control pulling and offer guidance on how to redirect a dog's attention back to the walk.

We also get to know some furry friends waiting for a family to bring them home.