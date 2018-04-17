Woman found dead in burning home on Wailes Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews are currently responding to a fire and a death in the 6200 block of Wailes Avenue.
Norfolk Fire-Rescue tweeted about the situation at 10:40 a.m.
They say an elderly woman was found dead in the home as a result of the fire. Fire crews found the woman sitting in a chair.
The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshals and Norfolk Police. They are working to determine both the cause of the fire and whether homicide is a factor in the woman's death.
