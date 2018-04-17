× Celebrate Earth Day, green living and conservation with Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Earth Day is April 21st.

The Virginia Living Museum is celebrating with special activities for their animals and guests.

You can enjoy animal enrichment programs, learn ways to help the environment and visit the Goodson Living Green House and Conservation Garden.

There will be gardening tips, green living lessons, crafts, eco-friendly giveaways and thousands of native plants for sale.

You can also bring old batteries, electronic equipment, sneakers and plastic bags for recycling.

The event is this Saturday, April 21st from 9am to 5pm. It’s free for VLM members, $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12.