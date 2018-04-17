California man arrested for threatening Virginia Congressman on Facebook

ABINGDON, Va. – A California man has been arrested after allegedly using social media to threaten a Virginia Congressman.

Eun Soo Lee, 28, of Cypress, California was arrested April 12 and charged with with one count of making a threatening communication to injure another person through interstate commerce.

Court documents say on May 5, 2017, a Facebook user named “Fwafefewawe Gawefawef,” later identified as Lee, sent threatening messages to United States House of Representatives Member Tom Garrett Jr. (R-VA5).

The threatening messages included but were not limited to:

“I would love to kick you hard in the face, breaking it. Then I’d cut your stomach open with a chainsaw, exposing your intestines. Then I’d cut your windpipe in two with a boxcutter. Hopefully you’ll get what’s coming to you. F**cking bitch”

“You’re dead if I ever meet you in real life, fu**cker. I’ll fu**ing kill you.”

“I would love to fu**ing send your fu**ing useless ass to the hospital in intensive care, fighting for your worthless life.”

Investigators interviewed Lee on July 13, 2017 in California, where he admitted to sending the messages. He said he sent the threats because he was frustrated with Rep. Garrett’s views. He also admitted to sending similar threats to other elected officials.