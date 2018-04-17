Barbie has a last name and the internet is going crazy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Barbie, the iconic doll has been gracing toy store shelves and toy boxes worldwide since 1959, but a recent tweet involving Barbie's last name shook social media.

To celebrate "National Siblings Day" the official Barbie twitter account posted a picture with the caption "Happy #SiblingsDay from the Roberts Sisters"

The Twitter universe rightfully had opinions on Barbie's last name, the photo has been retweeted over 10,000 times with the consensus that not many knew Barbie had a last name, and if she did, it should be "Doll."

I always thought her last name was “Doll" 😭 — RHEA LAYNE 🇧🇧 (@MissRheaDawn) April 13, 2018

Barbie's last name wasn't exactly breaking news, she was created by the Mattel Toy Company in 1959, and she always had a name. Barbie's full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts. Millicent is a name with German origin that means "strong in work," which makes sense because Barbie has had just about every career and vocation. Chef Barbie, Astronaut Barbie, Pilot Barbie, and if you're in Canada, Royal Canadian Mountie Barbie.

As for Barbie's sisters, there has been a lot of changing within the Roberts' family tree – present and past sisters include Skipper, Chelsea, Kelly/Shelly, Krissy, Anastasia (Stacey) and even a discontinued set of twins named Tutti and Todd.

Barbie's on again, off again partner's full name is Ken Carson, and her parents are the lovely George and Margaret Roberts of Willows, Wisconsin.

Barbie's full name was never really kept secret, but not many had thought to Google her name or check Wikipedia, but thanks to some clever social media marketing from Mattel, now we all know, and the world can rest easy.