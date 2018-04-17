April 17 is Tax Day! Get all the details on filing plus Tax Day freebies!

April 17 is the deadline to file your 2017 income taxes!

If you’re like roughly three-quarters of US tax filers, you’ll get a refund when you file your 2017 federal income tax return this year.

As of March 30, the average refund paid out so far was $2,900, according to IRS data.

And the turn-around time to get your refund is pretty fast: The IRS issues 9 out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days after a return is filed.

If that’s not detail enough for you, you can track when the IRS expects to direct deposit or mail yours by using the IRS’ “Where’s my refund?” tool, which is updated daily. You’ll need to enter your Social Security number, your filing status and the refund amount you put on your return.

There are some circumstances in which your refund may take longer. Specifically, if the IRS has found an error on your return or requests more information from you.

Also, if you filed in January or early February and claimed the refundable Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit, the IRS by law was not allowed to start sending that money out until February 15.

Of course, you won’t be paid a refund if you don’t file. Returns this year are due by April 17, unless you file for an automatic six-month extension.

For those people who failed to file their return for 2014, this is the last filing season you can still do so and get your refund if one is owed. If you don’t, the U.S. Treasury by law can keep the money.

Tax Day Freebies

Many businesses around the country are offering rewards to weary taxpayers.

If you need to shred your tax documents, Office Depot and Office Max offer up to five pounds of free shredding from April 17 through April 28 with a coupon.

Hardee’s is giving away sausage biscuit sandwiches on Tuesday morning. Customers need to say the password “made from scratch” to get the deal!

Sonic Drive-In is offering 50 percent off cheeseburgers on Tuesday.

Boston Market is celebrating “Form 1040” with a $10.40 half-chicken dinner!

Plus, Applebees is running their monthly special — $1 margaritas!