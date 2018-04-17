18-year-old arrested in connection to Hampton residential burglary

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a residential burglary that happened Monday morning.

18-year-old Jalik Ikwan Lassiter was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with one count of Residential Burglary, one count of Grand Larceny, one count of Possession of Burglary Tools and one count of Larceny with Intent to Sell.

On Monday, April 16 around 10 a.m., dispatchers were advised that a residential burglary had just happened in the 1st block of Rebecca Court.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Lassiter forced his way into the home through one of the windows. Once he was inside the home, Lassiter took various items including video game equipment, tennis shoes, cell phones and an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers found Lassiter in the area of Executive Drive shortly after the burglary, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Download the News 3 app for updates.