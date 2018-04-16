WATCH: Bryce’s broken bat blast

NEW YORK – Through 17 games, Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper has eight home runs. Only one of those eight will be talked about for years to come.

In the first inning of Monday’s game at the New York Mets, Harper hit a 406 foot home run off New York starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. And he did it with a splintered bat.

Harper’s broken bat blast gave Washington a 1-0 lead. However, the Nats would fall behind 6-1 before scoring seven unanswered runs in the eighth and ninth innings to come back and beat division-leading New York, 8-6.