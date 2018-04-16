Norfolk Scope to host inaugural Healthcare Career Expo

NORFOLK, Va. – Are you interested in a career in healthcare?

Opportunity Inc. and the Youth Career Center of Hampton Roads will host a Healthcare Career Expo on Tuesday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope.

The expo is designed for high school and college students as well as Hampton Roads residents who are interested in the region’s growing healthcare industry. It will provide live demonstrations and information sessions focused on post-secondary education opportunities, financial aid resources and career exploration.

This inaugural expo is made possible by a partnership with the City of Norfolk’s Norfolk Works and Sentara Healthcare and will feature more than 40 different careers within the healthcare industry from emergency medicine to cutting-edge research in biotechnology.

The Norfolk Scope Arena is located at 201 East Brambleton Avenue in Downtown Norfolk.

Click here to register.