Newport News police arrest woman threatening to blow up rental office

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News arrested a 45-year-old Krystal Clarke on April 12 after she allegedly threatened to blow up a rental office handling her lease.

According to city officials, the Newport News Police Department was contacted by the rental office after Clarke left a voicemail for the businesses after-hours threatening to, “blow this place up.” She had left the voicemail after wanting to get in contact with a manage at the rental office. The voicemail told her that she would have to wait until the next day to speak with someone.

Clarke told police she was frustrated with the rental office only giving her the payment option to go month to month, causing her rent to go up. But the rental office says that this wasn’t the first time that Clarke had acted in a threatening manner.

Clarke was charged with Threat to Bomb/Burn.