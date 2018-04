HAMPTON, Va. – Police are trying to track down a man wanted for stealing.

31-year-old Calvin Mason is being sought by Hampton Police for 1 count of Burglary, 1 count of Grand Larceny, 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Felony, 1 count of Driving Revoked, 1 count of Evade and Elude.

Police describe Mason as a black male, about 5’9″ with black hair and brown eyes.

