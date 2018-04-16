Local Girl Scouts hold ceremonial donation for USO at Virginia Zoo

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Local Girl Scouts from the Colonial Coast Council participated in a ceremonial donation at the Virginia Zoo in recognition of the Gift of Caring Girl Scout Cookies they sold.

Girls who sold 108 plus boxes of cookies were able to attend. Some of the cookies bought by customers were donated to the USO, which sent a thank you certificate to the girls for the support they provided, and also participated in the ceremonial donation.

A total of 27,461 boxes of the 1,500,000 sold by local Girl Scouts were donated to the USO, and Sunday’s event saw Girls Scouts loading the two USO vehicles with boxes of cookies.

It wasn’t all work though. The scouts were also able to venture into the park and see some of the great animals and exhibits with a VIP entrance to the Virginia Zoo.

The girls were able to get up-close and personal with the Zoo’s popular sloth named KC.

Local Girl Scouts will now use the money raised from the rest of the 1,500,000 boxes sold to support troop activities and council services.