Light rail not expected to expand to west side of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Transportation officials now say it is unlikely the Tide will expand to the west part of the city.

Hampton Roads Transit is holding two meetings this week about extending the light rail to Naval Station Norfolk, but the officials are not recommending the Tide take a western route.

HRT had been considering expanding along Hampton Boulevard through ODU or along Granby Street, but transportation officials say those routes would be too vulnerable to flooding and too expensive. One of the proposed routes would require going over the Lafayette River. The other would intersect with the interstate.

The first meeting is being held on Monday from 6-7:30pm at the HRT Headquarters on 18th Street. The other is scheduled for Thursday evening from 6-7:30pm at Lambert’s Point Community Center.