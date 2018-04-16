Hampton Police searching for hotel shooting suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in a shooting at the Embassy Suites Hotel in the 1700 block of Coliseum Drive early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received the call around 12:20 a.m. While officers were investigating the initial complaint at the hotel, dispatchers were notified of a walk-in male shooting victim at a local hospital. The victim, an 18-year-old Newport News man, was treated for a non-life threatening injury and released.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation happened inside the hotel when the suspect fired several shots that struck the victim. The victim was driven to a local hospital before police and paramedics arrived at the hotel.

No other injuries were reported in this incident. Authorities believe this was an isolated incident, and the motive and circumstances are still being investigated.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted using this form or via P3Tips.com.