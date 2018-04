× Gloucester Man accused of assaulting his grandmother

Gloucester, Va. – A Gloucester man is accused of assaulting his grandmother, according to the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement were called on April 13th to the 8000 block of Sheffield Drive for a domestic assault.

James McKeel lives with his 79-year-old grandmother, according to law enforcement.

The 20-year-old was arrested for assaulting a family member and petit larceny.

He is scheduled to go back in front of a judge April 17th.