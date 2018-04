LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have re-signed restricted free agent tackle Ty Nsekhe. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nsekhe (6-8, 338) has appeared in 42 career regular season games with 11 starts. In 2017, he appeared in 11 games for Washington, making five starts in the final six weeks of the season.

Nsekhe, 32, played collegiately at Texas State and Tarleton State after attending Bowie H.S. in Arlington, Texas. He was born Oct. 27, 1985.