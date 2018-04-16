× First Warning Forecast: Drying Out & Cooling Off

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

All of the storms and heavy rain are out of our area this afternoon but we will still see a 20% chance of some scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures have dropped into the upper 60s and lower 60s, about 10-20 degrees colder compared to this time yesterday. We will be in and out of the cloud cover today with some breaks of sunshine mixing in. We will continue to be windy from the southwest at 15-20 gusting to 30 mph at times.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight with a mostly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow will be one of our cooler days this week. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be windy again with west winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 25 mph. Rain chances will stick to 0%.

70s will return for Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and slim rain chances. Another cool down will move in for the end of the week. Highs will drop back into the low 60s for Friday and the weekend. Next best rain chance as of now will be Sunday and still only at 30%.

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S/W 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated showers (20%), Breezy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: W 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Cooler, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 16th

1889 Heavy Rain: 4.89″ Norfolk

2011 Tornado Event VA/NC. 11 Killed Bertie Co, NC. 2 killed Gloucester Co, VA.

