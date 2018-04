CHESAPEAKE, Va. – An adult and a child were sent to the hospital after a crash Monday morning on I-264 near Bowers Hill.

Virginia State Police say an SUV was traveling westbound near Greenwood Drive when the vehicle ran off the road. The driver over-corrected and hit a guardrail.

The driver and a child passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Both were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

