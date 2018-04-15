LAS VEGAS, Nevada. – The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday.
Host of the awards, famed country music star Reba McEntire, led an all star packed show that featured many of today’s most popular country music celebs.
Below are the winners from the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards:
- Entertainer of the Year: Jason Aldean
- Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert
- Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
- Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborn
- Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
- Album of the Year: “From A Room Vol. 1,” Chris Stapleton with producers Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton Record label: Mercury Records
- Single Record of the Year: “Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt with producer Zach Crowell Record label: MCA Nashville
- Song of the Year: “Tin Man” by Miranda Lambert
- Video of the Year: “It Ain’t My Fault” by Brothers Osborne
- Songwriter of the Year: Rhett Akins
- Vocal Event of the Year: “The Fighter,” Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood Producers: Busbee, Keith Urban Record label: Capitol Nashville