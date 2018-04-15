Virginia Beach Police investigating a double shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two people are injured after a shooting that occurred along Atlantic Ave at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Saturday night.

Officials say just before 11 p.m., dispatchers received a call for a firearms violation in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue near the Dairy Queen. When officers arrived, they found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A male victim is believed to have a serious injury. The other victim is a female, and her injury has been considered non-life threatening. Both victims were transported by EMS to a local hospital.

Police tell us the scene is still very active. There is no suspect information available at this time. This case remains under investigation by members of the Department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).