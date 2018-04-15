× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Cloudy with isolated showers, storms and heavy rain move in late

High pressure will move out today and a very strong cold front will approach from the west. This cold front is moving very slowly, so it will take a while to get here. Expect more cloud cover with warm temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s, some areas could reach 80 again. The Eastern Shore will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Windy conditions will persist again throughout the day. A few showers possible this afternoon as cloud cover and moisture increases ahead of the system, but the bulk of the rain and storms won’t arrive until late tonight.

Things will really start to pick up late Sunday into the early morning hours on Monday. Any storms we see, do have the potential to be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has us at a level 2, which means we could see scattered severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging straight-line winds. An isolated tornado is not out of the question. Heavy rainfall will also be a threat. Everything looks to move out by sunrise on Monday, so this will not be a whole day event. A few lingering showers possible through the afternoon. It will be cloudy and much cooler with highs in the 60s.

A pretty quiet week in store once we get through Monday. Tuesday is looking cool and dry with highs in the low and mid 60s.

Much warmer by Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 70s. We are tracking another cold front that will move through late Wednesday into Thursday. There isn’t a whole lot of moisture available, so we’ll be mainly dry. Just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower.

Cooler temperatures to end the work week. Expect highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

