ELIZABETH CITY, NC. – A pedestrian was hit by a motor vehicle while crossing the roadway at Halstead Blvd and Herrington Rd Saturday night.

The Elizabeth City Police Department were called to the intersection around 8:45 p.m.

Police say that a vehicle was traveling east on Halstead Blvd when the pedestrian was struck.

There is no further information on the injuries of the pedestrian and police are still investigating the accident.