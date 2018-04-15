Monarchs “happy”, but not satisfied after Blue-White spring game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Sports) - The Blue team hung on to defeat the White team 26-21 Saturday afternoon in Old Dominion University football annual spring game at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Isaiah Harper scored on a 41-yard touchdown pass in the middle of the fourth quarter to make the score 26-21, but the Blue Team got a final stop for the win.

Drayton Arnold led the way for the Blue team, completing 14-of-21 passes for 195 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Brandon Simmons rushed for 39 yards, while Kesean Strong had eight carries for 27 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Ellison had three catches for 39 yards and a touchdowns, while Keion White had four grabs for 53 yards.

The spring game was a part of a full day at Old Dominion. The day started with the Big Blue 1K and 5K and was followed by a Joe Nichols concert on the football field. The spring game was next and followed by the Toyota Charity Bowl. The baseball Monarchs battled against UAB in a doubleheader to cap the day.