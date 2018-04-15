Man arrested following shooting that damaged buildings, cars in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at Viking Village apartments early Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Halstead Blvd. for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they saw a large crowd in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The officers were confronted by a large crowd and many people were seen running away from the area. There were no reported injuries, but officers found several apartments and vehicles that were shot during the incident.

Officers found an AK-47 rifle and several fired shell casings.

Tyquiris Cofield, 26, was arrested for two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, four counts of injury to personal property, going armed to the terror of the public and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Cofield is being held at Albemarle District Jail under a $112,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.