Free hair cuts in Suffolk raise awareness, help victims of domestic violence

SUFFOLK, Va. - With each snip, trim and fade at the 'Cutting for a Cause' event in Suffolk, a victim and survivor of domestic violence is being helped.

It’s a 12-hour-marathon of cutting hair. But more importantly, it’s a cause that hits home for some of the event's organizers who say they know someone personally who’s been a victim and survived to tell the story. With information all around the room, people have the opportunity to educate themselves on warning signs and how to get involved.

Organizers say the mission of The Genieve Shelter is to provide a safe refuge for victims of domestic violence. The event 'Cutting for a Cause' is all about bringing awareness.

“Come forward. In order for us to help you, you have to speak up and let us know what you’re going through,” says Michelle Hollimon, event coordinator.

80 percent of the event’s proceeds will go straight to The Genieve Shelter. For more information to get involved, click here.