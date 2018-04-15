First Warning Forecast: Tracking storms overnight, strong to severe possible

We’ve been socked in with clouds today with isolated showers here and there. We have a lull in showers now, but that will change as we head overnight as a strong cold front crosses the region. We could see some strong to severe storms ahead and along the front. The timing for these storms will be from midnight through 6 am-ish. The line of showers and storms should be out of here by 6:30-7:00 am, with just a few lingering spotty showers possible into the afternoon. Dense fog is also possible, especially along the Eastern Shore through early Monday morning.

The line of storms will continue to move eastward and should reach Southside and the Albermarle by 3 am and continue moving toward the coast. The biggest threat with these storms will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Rain totals of 1 inch are possible. Could see locally higher amounts in thunderstorms. Hail and an isolated tornado is not out of the question, but that is a little lower on the scale. The Storm Prediction Center still has us in a level 2 for a slight risk for severe weather. That means we could see scattered severe storms.