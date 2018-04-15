First Warning Forecast: Tracking storms overnight, strong to severe possible
**Tornado Watch in effect for Bertie, Chowan, Franklin, Suffolk, Gates, Hertford, Isle of Wight, Northampton (NC), Perquimans, Southampton, Surry and Sussex until 3:00 am**
We’ve been socked in with clouds today with isolated showers here and there. We have a lull in showers now, but that will change as we head overnight as a strong cold front crosses the region. We could see some strong to severe storms ahead and along the front. The timing for these storms will be from midnight through 6 am-ish. The line of showers and storms should be out of here by 6:30-7:00 am, with just a few lingering spotty showers possible into the afternoon. Dense fog is also possible, especially along the Eastern Shore through early Monday morning.
The line of storms will continue to move eastward and should reach Southside and the Albermarle by 3 am and continue moving toward the coast. The biggest threat with these storms will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Rain totals of 1 inch are possible. Could see locally higher amounts in thunderstorms. Hail and an isolated tornado is not out of the question, but that is a little lower on the scale. The Storm Prediction Center still has us in a level 2 for a slight risk for severe weather. That means we could see scattered severe storms.
Everything will start to wrap up by daybreak Monday with just a few spotty lingering showers. It will continue to be breezy on Monday with winds out of the west at 15-20 mph, with some higher gusts. Temperatures will be much cooler behind the cold front. Highs in the low and mid 60s are expected.
Much more sunshine on tap for Tuesday. Highs will trend below normal in the upper 50s and low 60s. Warmer weather moves in for Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.
Another cold front will move through on Thursday. Not a whole lot of moisture is associated with it, so just keeping a 20 percent chance for showers. The front will usher in cooler air to end the work week. Highs Friday in the upper 50s and low 60s. Saturday and Sunday look dry with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Weather & Health
Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Low
Meteorologist April Loveland
